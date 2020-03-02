LeAnne Smith, a special education teacher at Deephaven Elementary in the Minnetonka School District, is among the 36 semifinalists for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award, which is presented by Education Minnesota.
A selection panel of 24 community leaders will review the semifinalists’ portfolios again and review semifinalist video submissions in late March and will select about 10 finalists. The current Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Jessica Davis, will announce her successor at a banquet Sunday, May 3, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.
Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, early childhood family education and adult basic education teachers, from public or private schools.
The program also receives support from these organizations: Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.
