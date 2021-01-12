The Nine Mile Creek and Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek watershed districts will offer Minnesota Pollution Control Agency smart salting courses Wednesdays, Jan. 20, and Feb. 3.
In 2004, the Pollution Control Agency placed Nine Mile Creek on the impaired waters list for chloride. This means that there is too much chloride (a component of de-icing salt) in the creek, and it is impacting plants, fish and other aquatic life.
Road salt is a major source of chloride pollution to Nine Mile Creek.
“This is an important training,” Nine Mile Creek’s GreenCorps member, Lizzy Boor said. “The training makes sure winter professionals know how to use chloride, an environmentally harmful chemical, responsibly.”
The training aims to teach winter professionals how to apply less road salt without risking public safety.
The training course on salting in parking lots and sidewalks will be Jan. 20 and a training on property management will be Wednesday, Feb. 3. These trainings are fully virtual, with a live presenter. Participants may choose to take the MPCA certification test at the end.
Each training costs $25 per device.
All those who apply road salt, manage snow and ice, or manage properties are encouraged to attend. Registration may be found at ninemilecreek.org/upcoming-events.
