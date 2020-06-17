Julie Rappaport of SLP Seeds in St. Louis Park has received a $9,000 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project “Permaculture Design Training for Urban Youth Farm Design Plan.”
Rappaport said, “We will educate and connect 10-15 high school youth and adults to nature and their food, as well as building a foundational understanding for participants in designing an Urban Ag Educational Youth Farm.”
This grant was awarded as part of the regional Farmer Rancher Grant Program, a competitive grants program for farmers and ranchers who want to explore sustainable solutions to problems through on-farm research, demonstration and education projects.
