Have you ever seen a farm on wheels? Well, this summer you just might!
SLP SEEDS recently received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to create a tiny mobile urban farm. The project’s name is “SEEDS Feeds.”
This trailer will be able to bring the garden, fresh produce and SEEDS’ urban agriculture education to neighborhoods, housing complexes, school groups and more around the city.
SEEDS Feeds will teach how to grow safe, fresh food no matter your space and grow awareness of sustainability techniques for everyone. As the Earth’s climate continues to change and droughts, depleted soil and conventional agriculture threaten our food systems worldwide, there are climate adaptation solutions out there making urban farming methods accessible to all. The SEEDS Feeds team is still working on the design details of the project, so if you are interested in joining, visit the website to find out when the committee meets next.
Food insecurity is an issue that many face today right here in St. Louis Park. With one-third of our students on free or reduced-price lunches at school and many more families just above the requirement to receive those benefits, hunger is a reality that many people live with today. The city commissioned Wilder Research to do a study on food insecurity in St. Louis Park. Next Monday, March 9, the results of that study will be presented to the St. Louis Park City Council. After Wilder’s presentation, SLP SEEDS will ask for support from the city to create a community-led food action plan in collaboration with the school district; to create a campaign to end the stigma of hunger; collaboration on a University of Minnesota Resilient Cities Project; and to sponsor the SEEDS Feeds tiny mobile urban farm. Let your council members know if you support these asks or show up to the study session to support food security in St. Louis Park.
Food action plans are community-driven strategic plans that assess how food is grown, distributed, consumed and disposed. The city of Minneapolis created its Food Council in 2012 to create an extensive food action plan. While Minneapolis’ needs and plans are much larger than those of St. Louis Park, we can work to create something that works for our city’s needs.
Food waste is a huge problem worldwide while hunger is another. Food waste can be mitigated by repurposing good food that is wasted in our schools. SLP SEEDS has started discussions with the school district toward that end. More to come!
SLP SEEDS is asking the community to show up March 9 to the City Council study session to show their support for this work. We are also looking for more members to join our committees, whether it be on the SEEDS Feeds planning committee, the new advocacy committee, marketing assistance or food waste work. Our community is growing, and a more diverse garden is a more productive garden. Learn more about these opportunities, cooking and gardening classes, internships for youth, Intro to Permaculture and a 10-day intensive Permaculture Design Certification, plus more at SLPSEEDS.org.
Save the date for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at the St. Louis Park High School cafeteria for the sixth annual SLP Earth Day Celebration with workshops on reducing and repurposing food waste, growing edible mushrooms, a discussion about the invisible faces of hunger and more. A graduate Capstone team from the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs will also present their recommendations for next steps SLP SEEDS, community partners and members can take toward the solutions to food insecurity in our community.
Ariel Steinman is the operations director for SLP SEEDS, a St. Louis Park nonprofit.
