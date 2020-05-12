Teaching how to grow one’s own food and what to do with it is what SLP SEEDS does.
In absence of the normal weekly classes and food distributions this COVID-19 season, the organization is providing donation-based (or free) plants, seeds, garden beds/containers and free weekly videos on how to tend, harvest, cook and store the food grown.
Suggested donations are based on providing another household with a free matching purchase. Free orders online simply choose at checkout to “Pay at Checkout.” By the end of May, fresh harvest will start being available for pre-order and drive-through pickup. For now, Memorial Weekend is a great time to start planting.
To order or to watch the educational videos, go to slpseeds.org.
Videos are supported by the St. Louis Park’s Health in the Park Healthy Living Grant. Free seeds and plants are provided by MN Green, Jerry’s DoItBest, Master Gardeners, Hennepin Cty Tech, and the MN Horticulture Society’s Garden-in-a-Box program.
The garden or container beds are made of “army-tent” fabric, double layered and are guaranteed to use for five or more years. They’re washable and reusable.
Community members who are not online but would like to order can call Ariel Steinman at 612-322-2089 to place an order. For those unable to pick up their order, she can arrange a delivery.
Food and garden provision pickups will take place at the new home of SLP SEEDS, across the street from SLP Public Library’s back parking lot, and across from the library’s fenced, empty lot of lawn that requires mowing. SLP SEEDS is proposing to create that half-acre into a food bank garden supporting STEP clientele or anyone who needs help with access to fresh and free food. Donations are always appreciated to support these services and programs.
Info: slpseeds.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.