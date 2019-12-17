While the gardens are sleeping, SLP SEEDS staff, interns, board members and volunteers are busy as bees, pollinating all the relationships and projects that will bloom come spring.
As they wrap up their fifth year as an organization, lots of new things are growing within SLP SEEDS. This year, SEEDS had 10 interns ranging from 11 to 28 years old. Two of those interns, Zoe Frank and Thor Anderson – juniors at St. Louis Park High School, co-leaders of the environmental club Roots and Shoots and members on the city’s Environment and Sustainability Commission – have also joined the SLP SEEDS board. They both excelled as interns over the past seven months and want to continue their involvement with the nonprofit.
SLP SEEDS now has five board members who were or are interns with them. Victoria Martinez, a St. Louis Park High School senior, was the co-manager of the Birdfeeder. She’s passionate about uncovering youth food insecurity, has spoken at several events and made a short video found on the organization’s website. Melanie Shibley, who apprenticed with SLP SEEDS in 2019, is excited to combine her teaching background, passion for food/environmental justice and love of gardening. Owen Geier, intern in 2015, credits SLP SEEDS with helping him discover his passion for mycology and already has taught Edible Mushroom Growing to the SEEDS interns and as a public class.
SLP SEEDS seeks additional board members who are passionate and ready to keep pace with the newly infused, action-oriented young board members who are leaping into action.
Advisory board members, committee members and chairs are also welcome. Join us at our board informational meeting 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Louis Park City Hall’s Westwood Room.
In October and November, SLP SEEDS held stakeholder meetings during which community members discussed their needs and SEEDS’ priorities for the next year. A common theme that came up in a number of meetings was a need for more outreach to make the programs and services available to a wider audience. Many people see the gardens that SEEDS runs but don’t know much about them or what they can glean from them.
A new program for 2020 will entail an adult paid internship through a partnership with the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s new farmer cohort. SEEDS is excited to host the paid interns in this intensive program. Low-income adults are encouraged to apply and should expect to work 30 hours per week between February and November. If you are interested, visit SLPSEEDS.org. The next information session is 9-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Tashjian Bee and Pollinator Center, 3210 W. 82nd St., Chaska.
SEEDS also revamped its intern program per visioning with 2019 interns. They combined the urban ag and food advocacy internships for ages 14 and up, created a junior internship for ages 10-13 and are now offering project-based internships with 25 or 50 hours of work.
Informational meetings will begin Friday, Jan. 24. Learn more about the internships and other meetings on the website.
SLP SEEDS will offer introduction to permaculture workshops next spring. This 4-hour intro class will explore urban permaculture systems and design. You’ll learn the ethics and principles of permaculture and find out about an immersive, 72-hour course coming next year.
There is still more in the works for 2020, including an improved garden fresh culinary program, consulting for a Hopkins West Junior High schoolyard garden, a garden-to-table class for St. Louis Park’s Youth Enrichment Department. SEEDS continues to work toward an educational urban permaculture youth farm in the city or school district.
For more information, to apply for the board or to register for a class or internship, visit slpseeds.org, call 612-867-3877 or email julierappaport@slpseeds.org.
Ariel Steinman is the operations director and internship supervisor for SLP SEEDS.
