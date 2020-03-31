The application deadline for the SLP Art Fair has been extended to April 30.
According to the information from Art Fair Coordinator Ashley Boie, the event is tentatively planned for Saturday, Sept. 12, at the ROC in St. Louis Park. If the event needs to be canceled for reasons related to COVID-19, booth fees and application fees will be refunded in full.
Visit slpartfair.com for the application. Community members are asked to encourage crafty contacts and artsy friends to apply.
Info: slpartfair.com
