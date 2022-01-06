Sorry, an error occurred.
(PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF PLYMOUTH)
Formerly Skate the Garden, which was held at the Plymouth Community Center’s Millennium Garden, this year’s event, Skate the Hilde will be at the Hilde pond for the first time.
Plymouth will hold Skate the Hilde 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Lights, music and a frozen pond will set the stage for a family-friendly night of ice skating. Hot cider will also be provided.
A limited number of rental skates will be available at no cost. This free event is open to the public.
The city will maintain the ice rink at the Hilde during the month of January, weather permitting.
For more information about Plymouth’s outdoor ice rinks, visit plymouthmn.gov/icerinks. To check the status of rinks, call the Plymouth Parks and Recreation weather hotline at 763-509-5205.
