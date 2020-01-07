Skate the Garden

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Plymouth residents are invited to bring their skates and enjoy an evening on the frozen Millennium Garden pond. Skate the Garden is set for Thursday, Jan. 16.

The City of Plymouth will host Skate the Garden 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Plymouth Creek Center’s Millennium Garden, 14800 34th Ave. N.

Lights, music and a frozen pond will replace blooming flowers and waterfalls at the Millennium Garden. Residents are invited to bring their ice skates for an evening on the ice.

Hot chocolate and treats will be provided. A limited number of rental skates will be available at no cost. This free event is open to the public.

The city will maintain the ice rink on the garden pond during January, weather permitting.

For more information about the event or outdoor ice rinks, call the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200 or visit plymouthmn.gov.

Tags

Load comments