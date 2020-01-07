The City of Plymouth will host Skate the Garden 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Plymouth Creek Center’s Millennium Garden, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Lights, music and a frozen pond will replace blooming flowers and waterfalls at the Millennium Garden. Residents are invited to bring their ice skates for an evening on the ice.
Hot chocolate and treats will be provided. A limited number of rental skates will be available at no cost. This free event is open to the public.
The city will maintain the ice rink on the garden pond during January, weather permitting.
For more information about the event or outdoor ice rinks, call the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200 or visit plymouthmn.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.