The City of Plymouth has rescheduled tonight's Skate the Garden event due to the frigid temperatures. The event will now be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Plymouth Creek Center’s Millennium Garden, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Residents are invited to bring their ice skates and enjoy an evening on the ice as Millennium Garden is transformed into a skating wonderland.
Hot chocolate and treats will be provided. A limited number of rental skates will be available at no cost. This free event is open to the public.
The city will maintain the ice rink on the garden pond during the month of January, weather permitting.
For more information about Skate the Garden, call the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200.
