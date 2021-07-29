Simple Recycling in St. Louis Park this month is changing its collection process.
The city of St. Louis Park partners with Simple Recycling to provide curbside collection of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories and small home goods. Simple Recycling will require residents to visit simplerecycling.com to request a pickup online.
Residents without online access may call 866-835-5068 to request a pickup. Residents may use their own bags or boxes for items to be picked up.
