wz10NW_TreeTapping1.jpg

A pail collects dripping sap from a maple tree in Wayzata’s Big Woods Park Preserve in March 2021. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Wayzata’s springtime maple tree tapping tradition is just around the corner.

The activity from the city’s Parks and Trails Board  – which in past years has kicked off with a how-to class in Wayzata’s Big Woods Park Preserve – will be mostly a do-it-yourself experience in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those interested in participating can sign up on the city’s website to reserve a set of tree tapping equipment for $20, with $15 being refunded if supplies are returned in the same condition when loaned. There is a limited number of spots, so those who are interested are encouraged to sign up soon.

wz10NW_TreeTapping2.jpg

Fresh sap drips from a maple tree in Wayzata’s Big Woods. On average, a tree will produce 10-20 gallons of sap each spring. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

According to the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board, the tree tapping can be done on a resident’s property or in the Big Woods Knoll, which is located up the hill on the east side of the driveway into The Retreat at 1221 Wayzata Blvd. E.

The maple tree tapping season typically begins between mid-February and March when temperatures are below freezing at night and above freezing during the day. The fluctuation in temperature creates the pressure for the sap to rise into the tree, which should be at least 12 inches in diameter or larger to be tapped. A good tree can produce around 25 gallons of sap in a single season, which can last anywhere from three to six weeks.

Syrup is created by boiling and reducing the sap, which removes most of the water and leaves behind the sugar and flavor. Sugar maple, black, red and silver maple are the best trees to tap because they have the highest sugar content, but birch, walnut or boxelder may also be tapped.

The reducing process has been done in a central location in past years, but this step will be left up to participating tree trappers in 2022.

At the end of the process, participants will end up with fresh maple syrup. How much syrup is produced will depend on the amount of sap collected, as it takes around 10 gallons of sap to produce one quart of syrup. On average, a maple tree will produce 10-20 gallons of sap each spring.

Maple tree tapping is commonly practiced in southern Canada and in northern U.S. states. Native Americans taught Minnesota pioneers the process of making maple syrup, which provided sweetener when sugar was scarce.

To sign up, and to download a printable do-it-yourself guide, visit wayzata.org/468/DIY-Maple-Tree-Tapping

 

Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments