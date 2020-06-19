On May 1, the city of Eden Prairie announced a meaningful way to support People Reaching Out to People and help remind the community that everyone is #InThisTogether during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city purchased a yard sign at Eden Prairie Liquor with the proceeds slated to help feed hungry families in the community. Within a month, hundreds of residents showed up to purchase a sign, support the community and contribute to others in need. As a result, the community is making a collective donation of $1,435 to PROP.
