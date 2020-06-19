prop

Nearly $1,500 was raised through sign sales in Eden Prairie. The proceeds will be shared with PROP to help provide food for families in the community.(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

On May 1, the city of Eden Prairie announced a meaningful way to support People Reaching Out to People and help remind the community that everyone is #InThisTogether during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city purchased a yard sign at Eden Prairie Liquor with the proceeds slated to help feed hungry families in the community. Within a month, hundreds of residents showed up to purchase a sign, support the community and contribute to others in need. As a result, the community is making a collective donation of $1,435 to PROP.

