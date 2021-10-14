The band U Can Jug or Nots performs at the Sept. 24 opening for the St. Louis Park and Golden Valley Artist Showcase, an event that typically takes place in January at Brookview Golden Valley. St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts recently installed an art-hanging system at Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave. in St. Louis Park and will now alternate the show between the two spaces annually. The special fall edition occurred because an in-person viewing did not occur during the online-only show in January. The event is a partnership between St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts and Golden Valley Arts. The show will remain on view at the nature center through Wednesday, Oct. 24. (Submitted photo)
