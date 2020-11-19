The City of Shorewood is collecting political signs through November. Signs can be dropped off at City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road, or at the Shorewood Community Center, 5735 Country Club Road, in the collection container on the west side of the building.

City staff members will transport the signs to Choice Plastics in Mound to be processed and recycled. Because they are corrugated plastic, political signs can’t be placed in curbside recycling bins.

Anyone is welcome to bring political signs to the Shorewood drop-off sites.

