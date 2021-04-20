Shorewood Mayor Jennifer Labadie is joining mayors across the country for the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. The program started 10 years ago by a handful of U.S. mayors. The annual challenge, which occurs April 1-30, is a nonprofit national community service campaign that encourages people to make a series of simple pledges at mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution and save energy.
To participate, residents can go to mywaterpledge.com any time during April and make online pledges to conserve water on behalf of the city. Cities compete based on population categories and the city with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge in their population category has a chance to win the overall contest. Residents can even win prizes.
The challenge goes beyond short-term issues and looks at the ways water use will impact the future of the community, lakes and wetlands. If a large number of residents make small “water wise” changes, they can make a big difference in water conservation.
Sign up at mywaterpledge.com. A video about the challenge can be found at bit.ly/Shorewoodchallenge.
