Shorewood New Year's resolutions

Setting new year’s goals for 2021 may look a little different this year. Shorewood city officials posed the idea to make a resolution that teaches a new skill, improves health, positively impacts the environment or saves money.

The city invites residents to make a sustainable new year’s resolution. City staff members put together a list of 10 actions anyone can take. If residents sign up for one resolution during December or January, the city will send them a free “sustainable resolution toolkit,” which includes, information, tips and tools to help follow through.

The sustainable new year’s resolution list includes to throw away less produce, use a reusable water bottle, buy clothes secondhand, go meatless at least one day a week, turn off the lights when leaving a room, compost kitchen scraps, use reusable grocery bags, repair an item (or learn how to do so), give gifts wrapped in reusable or recyclable material, contact a government official about sustainability or create your own resolution.

“In this time when we can’t be physically together, join your community in making a positive impact,” the release stated.

Find more information, pick a resolution and sign up at ci.shorewood.mn.us/environment_/sustainable_new_year_s_resolutions.php. To sign up by phone or email, contact Keely Schultz at 952-960-7919 or kschultz@ci.shorewood.mn.us.

