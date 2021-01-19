Plymouth is hosting its first virtual Plymouth Farmers Market, featuring foods and handcrafted goods available for pickup or delivery. The 2021 virtual winter farmers market will be available online at plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket through Friday, April 2. Residents can shop online and schedule orders for curbside pickup or delivery.
A spotlight for local vendors to display and sell their goods, the virtual market will feature items such as maple syrups, organic juices, olive oils and balsamic vinegar, spice blends, pet treats, foods and toys, honey, gourmet chocolates and crepes and cleaning products.
Curbside pickup is available on select dates at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. Some vendors also offer the option to arrange delivery and in-person pickup directly from the vendor.
The curbside pickup schedule, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, at City Hall is as follows:
- Order by Friday, Feb. 12 for curbside pickup Wednesday, Feb. 17 or Saturday, Feb. 20.
- Order by Friday, March 5 for curbside pickup Wednesday, March 10 or Saturday, March 13.
- Order by Friday, April 2 for curbside pickup Wednesday, April 7 or Saturday, April 10.
The market is sponsored by the Kyle Vitense State Farm Agency and TCF Bank. For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket.
