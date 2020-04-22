Sholom CEO Barbara Klick has experience with preparing for viruses in her 40 years of nursing, such as the avian flu, SARS and MERS, but the novel coronavirus has proven to be a particularly challenging foe.
“This one is, as you know, a very different virus,” Klick said. “The invisible virus is a very difficult enemy to fight against. About 20-25% of the general public is asymptomatic and without symptoms but they can be spreading the virus and they can be infectious, and that’s the tricky part.”
Given the vulnerable populations of Sholom’s communal living facilities for individuals who are older and more frail, Klick said, “It’s just kind of a perfect storm ... and here we are trying to keep this invisible enemy outside.”
Sholom had its first case in St. Louis Park several weeks ago when a part-time employee who did not have direct patient care contact tested positive for COVID-19. That landed Sholom on a Minnesota Department of Health list of long-term care facilities with an outbreak, which is defined as one or more individuals with a positive test.
“It really created a lot of panic,” Klick said of the list. “My prediction is every long-term care facility will be on this list eventually. It’s not a list of shame.”
That staff member has since recovered, but Sholom more recently has had two other cases involving residents, one at Menorah Plaza in St. Louis Park and one at the Roitenberg Family Assisted Living facility in St. Louis Park. Both of the residents have been hospitalized. Both had been isolated from other residents before they had been diagnosed and had private caregivers, according to Klick, limiting the risk to others.
She noted Sholom has between 800 and 900 residents on its campuses and that the organization began taking action March 10.
Sholom officials moved to prevent visitors to facilities except for end-of-life situations.
“If someone’s actively dying, we can let one family member in after they’re screened and their temperature is checked,” explained Klick.
Sholom leaders had to weigh allowing a loved one to say goodbye to a resident with the risk of introducing the coronavirus to facilities, she noted.
“We know that’s a horrible thing for people,” Klick said. “That’s a very sad case.”
Sholom eliminated gatherings for entertainment, and staff provides food to residents in their rooms rather than using communal dining.
Staff is screened with temperature checks and through a series of questions at the beginning of every shift.
Sholom is limiting staff movement between its buildings in St. Louis Park and St. Paul. Staff in Sholom’s command center meet twice a day to discuss potential coronavirus exposures, how staff members are handling the issue and what they have learned.
Sholom’s leaders have been trying to obtain as much personal protective equipment as possible, Klick said. Sholom does not have enough face masks to allow staff to discard them every eight hours. Instead, staff members follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reusing masks for several days.
Despite state limitations on price gouging, a disposable isolation gown that would normally cost 34 cents may be selling for $16, Klick said. Facilities are seeking to band together for purchases, such as with large purchases made through the Association of Jewish Aging Services and an association for long-term care facilities in the Twin Cities.
Sholom has received donations from people who work in the automotive industry, woodworking and a person who makes cloth masks. The owner of a 3D printer made face shields for Sholom staff.
“We’re trying to catch-as-catch-can,” Klick said.
Community members have assisted in other ways. Chipotle in Hopkins provided food for workers one day, and the Minneapolis Jewish Federation and a local patron provided money for food for employees. The Sholom Auxiliary made knishes and donated technology to help residents communicate via Skype with loved ones.
A Holocaust survivor at Sholom dressed up and had a special meal while using Skype to talk to family members in California, Maryland and Minnesota.
“They had a wonderful meeting together, and she was so happy,” Klick said.
Sholom has also obtained virtual reality devices for residents, and Trader Joe’s regularly donates flowers. Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Minneapolis has provided puzzles, books and coloring books for residents. The nonprofit also provides online access to coaches and a psychologist to help residents.
“We’re really feeling the love of the community who have been helping us,” Klick said.
The organization has created a list of needs, such as televisions for residents without them, personal exercise equipment like hand weights, music players and art materials for residents. The list is available on the organization’s website, sholom.com.
Financial concerns remain with expenses up, occupancy down, an outpatient rehabilitation program closed and other changes.
“Just like restaurants and small businesses, it’s going to be tough going for all of us,” Klick said.
Sholom staff members have taken on new duties.
“I myself have served meals and checked temperatures for shifts,” Klick said. “We’re all in this together. We always say our lives are in each other’s hands.”
She praised staff members who continue to come to work.
“They’re scared,” she said. “We’re all scared. Yet they’re all serving. These people have the hearts of a servant to be a part of this work, so I’m very proud to be on this team. They’re doing a great job. They’re walking through that pandemic wall of fear.”
The acts of kindness from community members help both them and residents, Klick indicated.
“This is the bright part of a crisis is that people come together, and all those supports of love for residents and staff, they don’t go unnoticed,” she said. “A little bit can brighten you up and keep you going.”
