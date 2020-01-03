Sholom in St. Louis Park and St. Paul has been awarded participation in Project ECHO by the LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation for patient-centered dementia care training.

Sholom’s participation in the staff training began Jan. 1. Project ECHO is a distance learning training tool that offers patient-centered dementia care training based on the Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Care Practice recommendations. Expert faculty and leading researchers will offer a six-month program in 12 modules.

The training program brings staff members together for discussion and participation in the conferences. The training includes topics such as detection and diagnosis and assessment and care planning, medical management and transitional care.

In 2019, Sholom was awarded a grant for dementia care instructor training. Sholom services include adult day care programs, residential assisted living, nursing care and memory care.

Info: sholom.com

