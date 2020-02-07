Sholom will host several events for the community.
A three-part series “Getting Smaller Living Larger” will focus on making changes to downsize, move or transition to a place with more care.
The Tuesday, Feb. 25, session will feature Lisa Dunn, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Results. The deadline to make reservations is Friday, Feb. 21.
The Tuesday, March 10, session is titled “Getting Your Paperwork in Order.” Mary Frances Price, an elder law attorney with Long, Reher, Hanson and Price, will speak. The deadline for reservations is Friday, March 6.
The Tuesday, March 24, session will feature Jill Freeman of Gentle Transitions, who will discuss moving, downsizing and decluttering. The deadline to make a reservation is Friday, March 20.
All events begin at 1 p.m. at Knollwood Place Apartments, 3630 Phillips Parkway in St. Louis Park. For reservations, call 952-939-1605 or email info@sholom.com.
Sholom will host a game day 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Knollwood Place Apartments. Reservations are due Monday, Feb. 17, by calling 952-939-1605.
Knollwood Place Apartments will celebrate Pi Day, March 14, the prior day with an event 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 13. Attendees will be able to take home a whole pie. Send reservations to info@sholom.com or call 952-939-1605.
