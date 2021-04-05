A shredding event is planned 9-11 a.m., or until bins are full, Wednesday, April 28, in the lobby at Knollwood Place Apartments, 3630 Phillips Pkwy., and at Roitenberg Assisted Living, 3610 Phillips Pkwy. St. Louis Park.

Community members are limited to two bags or boxes of important papers to be shredded per person. There is no cost to participate.

To make a reservation at Knollwood Place, call 952-939-1605. For a reservation at Roitenberg Assisted Living, call 952-908-1776.

Load comments