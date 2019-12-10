Sholom is conducting a holiday food and toy drive through the end of December.
The drive is focused on toys for children younger than 10 years old. Gifts do not need to be wrapped. Perishable food items will not be accepted.
Donations may be made at Sholom Home West, 3620 Phillips Parkway in St. Louis Park; Knollwood Place Apartments, 3630 Phillips Parkway in St. Louis Park; and Roitenberg Family Assisted Living, 3610 Phillips Parkway in St. Louis Park.
Boxes are in place inside the doors of each building.
Info: Marilyn Hartman at mhartman@sholom.com or 952-939-1605
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.