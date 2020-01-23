Sholom, which has campuses in St. Louis Park and St. Paul, has begun pioneering the use of neuro-fitness devices to help occupational therapy clients improve vision and balance.
“Sholom is the first to use this innovative product here in this area and the results so far are pretty amazing for our clients,” said Andrea Horvath, director of rehabilitation and wellness. “Using the device gives clients built-in feedback so they can help better guide their movements and motions as they recover from issues such as strokes, vision loss, and loss of balance. The progress and pace of recovery clients experience is amazing.”
Developed by Reflexion Interactive in Pennsylvania, the Reflexion Edge device is individualized for each user.
Through a computer application and an LED touch screen, Horvath said, “Different programs are run to help our residents enhance skills like reaction time, spatial awareness, decision-making, peripheral awareness and eye-hand coordination. It is like stepping into a video game. This is an incredible tool in our rehabilitation toolbox.”
Residents in rehabilitative care at Sholom can use the therapy on an inpatient or outpatient basis.
Info: sholom.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.