The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a hit-and-run crash that happened more than two months ago involving a snowmobiler on Lake Minnetonka.
At approximately 6 p.m. Jan. 29, a man and woman were ice fishing on Wayzata Bay. According to law enforcement officials, the man stepped out of the couple’s portable fish house to check his tip-up fishing rod while the woman stayed inside. Two snowmobiles traveling at a high rate of speed were in the bay and one of the snowmobiles struck the portable fish house, injuring the woman. Neither snowmobiler stopped to help, and they ultimately fled Wayzata Bay via Lower Lake, police said.
Investigators believe the snowmobile involved is a newer Ski-Doo and likely has front-end damage, including damage to the windshield.
Tips can be left at 612-596-8766 for Detective Diane Nelson or submitted anonymously by calling 1-888-988-TIPS, or by texting 847-411. Begin the message with “HCSOTiP” and then enter the message.
