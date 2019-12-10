The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations of cold weather items such as coats, hats, mittens, boots, scarves, blankets and hand warmers for distribution to homeless and unsheltered individuals in the county. Cold weather items may also be distributed to individuals leaving jail or court hearings without adequate clothing, or anyone in else in need that HCSO employees encounter in the course of their business.
This donation drive is a continuation of a program that was developed last winter.
“Last January, we responded to an extended stretch of brutally cold weather by collecting cold weather items from the generous people of Hennepin County,” said Sheriff David P. Hutchinson. “We are currently distributing the remaining items from the previous drive to those in need. We’re counting on the continued generosity of our residents to make sure we can help the most vulnerable people make it through the worst of this winter in good health.”
Donations of new or gently used cold weather items may be donated at drop boxes during these times at these locations:
• 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Facility, 1245 Shenandoah Lane N., Plymouth
• 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Patrol Headquarters, 9401 83rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park
• 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Water Patrol, 4141 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sheriff’s Administration, 350 S. Fifth St., Room 6, Minneapolis
• 24 hours, Sheriff’s Public Safety Facility, 401 S. Fourth Ave., Minneapolis
• 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall
Donations will be accepted through Feb. 1. The date of the donation drive may be adjusted based on weather and need.
Should the temperature once again drop to extremely dangerous lows, the Sheriff’s Office will begin offering unsheltered individuals transport to shelters or other temporary accommodations.
During the course of the cold weather response operation in January, the office distributed 247 hand warmers, 161 hats, 120 pairs of gloves, 82 blankets, 205 snacks and many other cold weather items.
