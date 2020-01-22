Journalist Don Shelby and Arctic explorer Will Steger will be the featured speakers for an event hosted by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event, “A Conversation on Global Warming and Climate Change,” will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
Steger is best known for his legendary polar explorations and he has traveled tens of thousands of miles by kayak and dog sled over 50 years, leading teams on some of the most significant polar expeditions in history.
Shelby, a 50-year career journalist, has won three National Emmys and the Distinguished Service Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has twice won the George Foster Peabody Award, was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame and is in the American Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle. In the last 15 years of his 32-year stint at WCCO-TV, he turned his investigative reporting skills to the question of global warming and climate change.
For more information and to register for the event, visit bit.ly/2tjfKHh. To contact the chamber by phone, call 952-473-9595.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.