Plymouth resident Sheila Prior has announced her intent to run for Wayzata School Board in a special election this November.
“I feel fortunate to live in a school district with so much to offer,” Prior said. “My goal is to continue making our district an outstanding place for students to learn.”
Prior has three school-aged children in the Wayzata School District and is a long-time volunteer in the schools and wider community. She currently serves on the Wayzata Education Fund board and is a volunteer canine handler for Minnesota Task Force 1, the state search and rescue agency. Prior has a bachelor of science degree in biology from Duke University and worked previously as manager of a neurobiology laboratory at Duke Medical Center.
“Through my volunteer work, I have gained a deep understanding of the concerns and aspirations of many families in our community,” Prior said. “We all want a safe, effective, and welcoming school experience for our students. I look forward to hearing the ideas and perspectives from the highly engaged and thoughtful parents of our district.”
According to the release announcing her candidacy, Prior is endorsed by former Wayzata School Board member Seanne Falconer, who moved away last year, triggering this year’s special election.
“Sheila’s fresh perspectives, scientific background and dedication to helping all students succeed will be huge assets to the Wayzata School District,” Falconer said.
Prior said her focus will be helping the district live up to its equity commitment.
“We have many avenues within our control to improve outcomes for all students,” Prior said. “Whether it’s improving K-3 reading instruction, creating a sense of belonging for all students, promoting mental health, expanding access to gifted opportunities or improving school lunch nutrition; we can increase student success. My goal will be helping all students achieve their full potential while maintaining Wayzata’s high standards.”
