Share your best photos of Lake Minnetonka

Hey, residents of Wayzata, Minnetonka, Excelsior and the South Lake communities, we want your best photos.
Each year, the Sun Sailor publishes the Lake Minnetonka Community Guide, which is distributed in May to subscribers. We want to feature your photos of life on the lake in this year’s guide.
You are invited to submit high-resolution photos of the outdoor activities on the lake and in your community. We are looking for images that are easily identifiable on the lake, in the communities or at parks and historic sites. Or, you can surprise us with photos of hidden gems that aren’t widely known.
Send photos or questions to gretchen.schlosser@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.