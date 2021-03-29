Share your best photos of Lake Minnetonka

Hey, residents of Wayzata, Minnetonka, Excelsior and the South Lake communities, we want your best photos.

Each year, the Sun Sailor publishes the Lake Minnetonka Community Guide, which is distributed in May to subscribers. We want to feature your photos of life on the lake in this year’s guide.

You are invited to submit high-resolution photos of the outdoor activities on the lake and in your community. We are looking for images that are easily identifiable on the lake, in the communities or at parks and historic sites. Or, you can surprise us with photos of hidden gems that aren’t widely known.

Send photos or questions to gretchen.schlosser@apgecm.com.

