In light of Gov. Tim Walz’s recent order easing restrictions around COVID-19, Shady Oak Beach will open to the public daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Friday, June 19, with these modifications:

• A pass is not required to enter and use the beach this season.

• The beach will NOT be staffed with a lifeguard. Swim at your own risk and with caution. Please be safe!

• Buoys will outline the swimming area.

• The playground is open for use.

• The dock will remain closed all season.

• The high dive will remain closed all season.

• There will be no concessions, rentals, amenities or obstacle course.

• There will be no full-time beach attendant. Part-time staff will clean the area daily.

• Drinking fountains and the foot wash stations are shut off for the season. Bring plenty of water and stay hydrated.

• Indoor bathrooms are closed for the season. However, there will be additional portable toilets.

• Social distancing requirements apply at all times. Please do not enter the beach if feeling sick. It’s a great idea to bring hand sanitizer.

Contact Recreation Superintendent Ann Davy with any questions at 952-939-8357.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments