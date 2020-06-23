In light of Gov. Tim Walz’s recent order easing restrictions around COVID-19, Shady Oak Beach opened June 19 and is open to the public daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with these modifications:
• A pass is not required to enter and use the beach this season.
• The beach will NOT be staffed with a lifeguard. Swim at your own risk and with caution. Please be safe!
• Buoys will outline the swimming area.
• The playground is open for use.
• The dock will remain closed all season.
• The high dive will remain closed all season.
• There will be no concessions, rentals, amenities or obstacle course.
• There will be no full-time beach attendant. Part-time staff will clean the area daily.
• Drinking fountains and the foot wash stations are shut off for the season. Bring plenty of water and stay hydrated.
• Indoor bathrooms are closed for the season. However, there will be additional portable toilets.
• Social distancing requirements apply at all times. Please do not enter the beach if feeling sick. It’s a great idea to bring hand sanitizer.
Contact Recreation Superintendent Ann Davy with any questions at 952-939-8357.
