The 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year candidates were announced and out of 131 candidates, several teachers within the Sun Newspapers coverage area are in the running.
Hopkins teachers include:
• Fatuma Ali, Hopkins High School.
• Katelyn Derricott, West Junior High.
• Laura Grant, Glen Lake Elementary.
• Abby Larson, Eisenhower Elementary.
• Lin Niu, XinXing Academy.
• Allyson Wolff, Juntos at Eisenhower.
• Teal Thomas, Glen Lake Elementary.
Eden Prairie are teachers include:
• Cassie Cole, PiM Arts High School charter school, Eden Prairie
• Chris Mortika, PiM Arts High School charter school, Eden Prairie
• Sarah Omernik, PiM Arts High School charter school, Eden Prairie
Minnetonka area teachers include:
• Monica Mann, Lionsgate Academy charter school, Minnetonka
• Kendria Chowdhury, Minnetonka Public Schools
Plymouth area teachers include:
• Beth Kowski, Intermediate School District 287
Robbinsdale area teachers include:
• Tatiana O’Donnell (Robbinsdale Area Public Schools)
Wayzata area teachers include:
• Polly Laugen, Wayzata Public Schools
• Lauren Sobota-Paxton, Wayzata Public Schools
This year’s program will name the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers from public or private schools. An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.
