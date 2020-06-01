Filing opened May 19 for U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County and Three Rivers Park District elections. This is a list of who has filed through May 29.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and six challengers, Kevin O’Connor, Bob “Again” Carney Jr., Oliver Steinberg, Cynthia Gail, James Reibestein and Steve Carlson, have filed as candidates for U.S. Senate seat. O’Connor is a Legal Marijuana Now candidate, Steinberg has filed as a Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis candidate, Carney, Reibestein and Gail as Republicans and Carlson as a DFL candidate.
DFLers Les Lester and Antone Melton-Meaux, Republican Lacy Johnson and Michael Moore, a Legal Marijuana Now candidate, have filed in Congressional District 5.
Incumbent Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, has filed in Senate District 46.
Incumbent Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, has filed in House District 46A.
Incumbent Rep. Cheryl Youakim, DFL-Hopkins, and Melissa Moore, R-St. Louis Park, have filed in House District 46B.
Five candidates have filed in Hennepin County District 6. The candidates in the nonpartisan race are Brad Aho, of Eden Prairie, Dario Anselmo, of Edina, Chris LaTondresse, of Hopkins, Carmella Doby, of Hopkins, and Cheri Sudit of Minnetonka. Current Commissioner Jan Callison is not seeking re-election. Hopkins is in the district.
Incumbent Dan Freeman, of Golden Valley, has filed as a candidate in District 3 for the Three Rivers Parks Commission. The district includes St. Louis Park and a portion of Hopkins.
There are no city or school board elections this year in St. Louis Park and Hopkins.
Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us.
