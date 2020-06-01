Filing opened May 19 for U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County and Three Rivers Park District elections. This is a list of who has filed through May 29.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and six challengers, Kevin O’Connor, Bob “Again” Carney Jr., Oliver Steinberg, Cynthia Gail, James Reibestein and Steve Carlson, have filed as candidates for U.S. Senate seat. O’Connor is a Legal Marijuana Now candidate, Steinberg has filed as a Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis candidate, Carney, Reibestein and Gail as Republicans and Carlson as a DFL candidate.
Republicans Leslie Davis and Kendall Qualls and DFLer Cole Young have filed in Congressional District 3.
Incumbent Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, and DFLer Gretchen Piper, of Wayzata, have filed in Senate District 33.
Greg Pulles, R-Plymouth, and Ann Johnson-Stewart, DFL-Wayzata, have filed in Senate District 44. Incumbent Sen. Paul Anderson, R-Plymouth, is not seeking re-election.
Incumbent Steve Cwodzinski, DFL-Eden Prairie, and Jeff Jiang, a Republican from Eden Prairie, have filed in Senate District 48.
Incumbent Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL- Edina, and Julie Dupree, a Republican from Edina, have filed in Senate District 49.
Incumbent Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven, and Andrew Myers, a Republican from Wayzata, have filed in House District 33B.
Incumbent Rep. Patty Acomb, DFL-Minnetonka, has filed in House District 44B.
Incumbent Laurie Pryor, DFL-Minnetonka, and Eric Wessels, a Republican from Eden Prairie, have filed in House District 48A.
Republican Holly Link, of Eden Prairie, has filed in House District 48B. The district is currently represented by Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie.
Incumbent Steve Elkins, DFL-Bloomington, has filed in House District 49B.
Two candidates have filed in Hennepn County District 5. The candidates for commissioner include incumbent Debbie Goettel of Richfield and Boni Njenga, of Bloomington.
Five candidates have filed in Hennepin County District 6. The candidates for commissioner are Brad Aho, of Eden Prairie, Dario Anselmo, of Edina, Chris LaTondresse, of Hopkins, Carmella Doby, of Hopkins, and Cheri Sudit of Minnetonka. Current Commissioner Jan Callison is not seeking re-election. The district includes Wayzata and a portion of Plymouth.
Incumbent John Gibbs, of Bloomington has filed as a candidate in District 5 for the Three Rivers Parks Commission.
Candidates for the local city and school board offices will file during the later filing period, Tuesday, July 28, to Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us.
