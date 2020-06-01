Filing opened May 19 for U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County and Three Rivers Park District elections. This is a list of who has filed through May 29.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and six challengers, Kevin O’Connor, Bob “Again” Carney Jr., Oliver Steinberg, Cynthia Gail, James Reibestein and Steve Carlson, have filed as candidates for U.S. Senate seat. O’Connor is a Legal Marijuana Now candidate, Steinberg has filed as a Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis candidate, Carney, Reibestein and Gail as Republicans and Carlson as a DFL candidate.
Republicans Leslie Davis and Kendall Qualls and DFLer Cole Young have filed in Congressional District 3.
Incumbent Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, and DFLer Gretchen Piper, of Wayzata, have filed in Senate District 33, which includes Wayzata.
Greg Pulles, R-Plymouth, and Ann Johnson-Stewart, DFL-Wayzata, have filed in Senate District 44, which includes a portion of Plymouth. Incumbent Sen. Paul Anderson, R-Plymouth, is not seeking re-election.
Incumbent Sen. Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, and Andy Schuler, a Legal Marijuana Now candidate from Golden Valley, have filed in Senate District 45, which includes a portion of Plymouth.
Incumbent Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, has filed in Senate District 46, which includes a portion of Plymouth.
In House District 33A, which includes Wayzata, incumbent Rep. Jerry Hertaus, R-Greenfield, and Caitlin Cahill, a DFL candidate from Maple Plain, have filed.
In House District 44A, incumbent Rep. Ginny Klevorn, DFL-Plymouth, and Perry Nouis, a Republican from Plymouth, have filed as candidates.
Incumbent Rep. Patty Acomb, DFL-Minnetonka, has filed in House District 44B.
Three candidates, Jesse Pfliger, Daonna Depoister and Cedrick Rommel Frazier, have filed in House District 45A. Longtime incumbent Rep. Lyndon Carlson is not seeking re-election. Pfliger is a Republican from Crystal, Depoister is a DFLer from Plymouth and Frazier is a DFLer from New Hope.
No candidates had filed in House District 46A. Rep. Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, currently serves the district.
Five candidates have filed in Hennepin County District 6. The candidates in the nonpartisan race are Brad Aho, of Eden Prairie, Dario Anselmo, of Edina, Chris LaTondresse, of Hopkins, Carmella Doby, of Hopkins, and Cheri Sudit of Minnetonka. Current Commissioner Jan Callison is not seeking re-election. The district includes Wayzata and a portion of Plymouth.
Two candidates have filed in Hennepin County District 7, including Kevin Anderson, of Maple Grove, and Danny Nadeau, of Rogers. Current Commissioner Jeff Johnson is not seeking re-election. A portion of Plymouth is in the district.
Marge Beard, of Plymouth, has filed as a candidate in District 1 for the Three Rivers Parks Commission.
Candidates for the local city and school board offices will file during the later filing period, Tuesday, July 28, to Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us.
