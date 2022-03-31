The 2021 Bird Bash was a virtual event hosted by (from left) Dave Kiser, a Seven Dreams Education Foundation board member; Dan Masloski, the fundraising host; and Sally Wingert, a Robbinsdale alum and a Guthrie Theater, Broadway and London’s West End actor. This year, the bash will once again be live, with a free virtual attendance option.
The Seven Dreams Education Foundation will host its annual Bird Bash fundraiser 5 p.m. April 9 at the Marriott Northwest, 7025 Northland Drive N., Brooklyn Park.
The foundation is a Plymouth-based nonprofit that supports the Robbinsdale School District and its seven communities, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, Plymouth and Robbinsdale. The Bird Bash is the foundation’s largest annual fund raiser. Proceeds at the one-day event typically surpass $50,000.
This year, the event is focusing on a project to reinvigorate district band and orchestra programs. Project funds will be used to purchase instruments, expand the music library to reflect more diverse cultures and music styles, and partner with local music professionals. Funds will also support the regular work of the foundation.
The event will include live music by Robbinsdale educators and Atahualpa Duo Music of the Andes; games with prizes; a silent auction; a three-course dinner and program; live auction and fund-a-need auction. Attendees must be 18 or older, cannot be a current District 281 student, and must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours for entry. Masks are strongly recommended when not eating or drinking.
Tickets for the in-person event begin at $75. Members of the public may also livestream the event and participate in the online silent auction for free. Whether virtual or in-person, attendees must register at bit.ly/3NbzvEG.
The Bird Bash typically occurs in February, but was delayed due to the surge in the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Those not ready to return to in-person events are encouraged to watch and participate in the livestream.
Since its inception in 2003, the foundation has raised more than $1 million in donations and allocated 239 grants for the district.
