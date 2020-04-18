Meridian Manor, a senior living facility in Wayzata, is relocating about 40 residents after 18 residents tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from Transforming Age, the company that owns and manages Meridian Manor, officials at the senior living facility sought to get all residents tested for COVID-19 after some residents began testing positive at the hospital on April 7.
As of Saturday, a total of 18 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, out of the 55 residents at Meridian Manor, and one resident died Friday due to complications with the virus, according to the statement.
On Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Health Emergency COVID task force directed Meridian Manor officials to transition all residents not affected by COVID-19 to other providers while residents with the virus continue to be treated in hospitals.
According to the statement, Meridian Manor is cooperating with the Department of Health and neighboring providers are helping take in the relocated residents.
"We express our deepest gratitude to our team members and our partners for keeping our residents safe," said Torsten Hirche, president and CEO of Transforming Age. "Thank you to the Minnesota Department of Health for being so helpful with the complex relocation plans. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Meridian Manor community, our residents and their families.”
