An inaugural Senior Resource Event is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

The goal is to present information about services and programs that would benefit and enhance the everyday life of seniors in St. Louis Park along with their spouses and caregivers.

Organizers originally lined up seven presenters, but that number increased to 37 with a waiting list that evolved once word circulated about the event.  

For more information, call 952-928-6444.

Load comments