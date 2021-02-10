To celebrate Infrastructure Month in Minnesota this February, Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Minnetonka), the American Public Works Association – Minnesota Chapter, MN2050 and Raise Our Grade will host a series of virtual conversations on the condition of Minnesota’s infrastructure.
Johnson Stewart represents Senate District 44, which includes Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland. She currently serves on the Capital Investment Committee and is the DFL vice-lead on the Transportation Committee.
The panelists hope to illustrate that all forms of infrastructure, not just roads and bridges, must be a priority for state government to maintain the quality of life Minnesotans are expecting and need to thrive.
The three virtual conversations via Zoom will be 7:45-8:15 a.m. Thursdays, Feb. 18 and 25. The Feb. 18 session will be on emerging trends and the Feb. 25 session will be on the benefits of bonding.
Meeting ID: 871 3111 8542
Passcode: 650882
Those unable to attend these virtual meetings, can find both them and future recordings at Apwa-mn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.