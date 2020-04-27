To the Editor:
Now is the time for all of us to look at our economy and decide what changes we need to make. One step is to lean on the Minnesota Senate to pass the $100 million Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program. Because the Republican caucus is angry with the governor’s closing businesses, they are sitting on this bill which is sorely needed to prevent homelessness.
Housing advocates say that this is not even enough. Homeless people are not able to practice social isolation. We are all in this together.
Nancy Eder
Minnetonka
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.