To the Editor:

Now is the time for all of us to look at our economy and decide what changes we need to make. One step is to lean on the Minnesota Senate to pass the $100 million Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program. Because the Republican caucus is angry with the governor’s closing businesses, they are sitting on this bill which is sorely needed to prevent homelessness.

Housing advocates say that this is not even enough. Homeless people are not able to practice social isolation. We are all in this together.

 

Nancy Eder

Minnetonka

