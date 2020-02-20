The Senate District 44 Republican Party of Minnesota Precinct Caucuses, serving residents of Plymouth, Minnetonka, and Woodland, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth.
The caucuses are for the purpose of electing delegates and alternates to the party convention, the election of precinct officers, and to discuss and recommend resolutions and additions deletions or changes to the party platform.
