Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park), Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler (DFL- Golden Valley) will host an upcoming Senate District 46 town hall meeting to listen to concerns, answer questions and deliver updates in advance of the 2020 session. The town hall meeting is scheduled 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the St. Louis Park City Hall Council Chambers, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
Any constituent may attend and provide questions and comments. The district includes St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Golden Valley, Medicine Lake and a section of Plymouth.
Info: 651-296-5526
