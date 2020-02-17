Members of the Senate District 46 DFL Party and the Senate District 46 Republican Party of Minnesota will gather Tuesday, Feb. 25, at caucus locations in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Plymouth to learn about this year’s candidates for nonpresidential races, discuss resolutions for the party platform, elect new precinct chairs and select delegates for the upcoming conventions.
The caucuses begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Senate District 46 includes parts of Golden Valley and Plymouth and all of Medicine Lake, Hopkins and St. Louis Park.
DFL caucuses
For the DFL, residents of precincts 3, 5 and 8 in Golden Valley will meet at Meadowbrook Elementary School, 5430 Glenwood Ave.
All precincts in Hopkins will meet at Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Hwy. 7.
Plymouth precincts 15-17 and Medicine Lake residents will caucus at Plymouth Middle School, 10011 36th Ave. N.
All DFL precincts in St. Louis Park will meet at St. Louis Park High School, 6425 W. 33rd St.
GOP caucuses
For the Republican Party of Minnesota, precincts 3, 5 and 8 in Golden Valley will meet at Meadowbrook Elementary School.
All Hopkins precincts will meet at Alice Smith Elementary School, 801 Minnetonka Mills Road.
Plymouth precincts 15-17 and Medicine Lake residents will meet at Wayzata East Middle School, 12000 Ridgemount Avenue W.
In St. Louis Park, precincts 1-4 will meet at Torah Academy, 2800 Joppa Ave. S. Precincts 5-8 will caucus at Susan Lindgren Elementary School, 4801 W. 41st St. Precincts 9-12 will meet at Aquila Elementary School, 8500 W. 31st St. Precincts 13-16 will caucus at St. Louis Park Middle School, 2025 Texas Ave. S.
Residents can verify which caucus to attend by visiting caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us and entering their addresses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.