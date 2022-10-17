DFL candidates are running unopposed for state Senate, House
DFL candidates in Senate District 46 are all running unopposed, with no Republican candidates filing for two Minnesota House of Representatives seats and one Minnesota Senate seat in the area.
The newly redrawn Senate district currently includes St. Louis Park, Hopkins and a section of Edina. The district no longer includes Medicine Lake and sections of Golden Valley and Plymouth.
Sen. Ron Latz, of St. Louis Park, is running unopposed again for the seat he first won during the 2006 election following two terms in the Minnesota House.
After redistricting placed Latz in the same district as Sen. Melisa López Franzen, a fellow DFLer who served as Senate Minority Leader in this year’s legislative session, López Franzen announced she would not run for reelection. As a result, Latz did not face a primary.
The candidates for the House districts also did not face primaries.
St. Louis Park Councilmember Larry Kraft is the DFL candidate running for House District 46A, and Rep. Cheryl Youakim is the DFL candidate for House District 46B.
House District 46A encompasses most of St. Louis Park while House 46B includes Hopkins, a section of Edina extending as far south as Highway 62 and several St. Louis Park neighborhoods generally south of Highway 7.
Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Minnesotans eligible to vote can already cast ballots early for the general election by voting absentee through the mail or in person.
For information on where to vote and how to register, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
The annual salary of a legislator is $48,250 per year plus a per diem for living and travel expenses during the legislative session.
Senate District 46
Ron Latz
Education: J.D., Harvard Law School, 1988; B.A. Honors, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 1985
Occupation: Attorney
Qualifications: Minnesota senator, 2007 to present; Minnesota House representative, 2003-07; St. Louis Park City Council, 1994-2003; St. Louis Park Community Education Advisory Commission; American Cancer Society, State Legislative Advocacy Chair; Anti-Defamation League, National Civil Rights Committee and National Commission; Metropolitan Interfaith Council on Affordable Housing
Contact info: ronlatz.org
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Criminal justice, with robust funding for law enforcement and accountability for officers and criminals, and investment to reduce crime and make communities safer; more funding to strengthen our public schools and support the mental health of our youth; expand our multi-modal transportation system as part of our economic infrastructure; support living wages, workplace fairness and Paid Family and Medical Leave to provide job opportunities and security for our workers; and promote aggressive clean energy goals to combat climate change.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I have spent a career achieving bipartisan consensus on legislative proposals to advance my communities’ interests: from sidewalks and trails in St. Louis Park to the statewide ban on indoor smoking in bars and restaurants, from the Child Victims Act that gave abuse victims the opportunity to get justice from their perpetrators and the institutions that protected them to the most significant drug sentencing reform in decades that increased kingpin penalties and reduced penalties for minor marijuana crimes. I have passed substantial bipartisan consumer protection initiatives. Even my universal gun purchase background check and red flag bills have statewide bipartisan support to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.
I focus on building trust and relationships across the aisle, advocate for the merits of the bills and am willing to compromise to achieve passage without conceding core principles. We are elected to do good things, not just talk about them. That’s why I have such a strong track record of getting real results that meet the values of my community.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
We should respect what I believe is the consensus of the taxpayers who provided the revenue that makes up the surplus: use some of the money for critical investments in jobs, infrastructure, public education, stopping crime, environmental protection and fighting climate change. Some should be returned to the taxpayers, especially those who have suffered the most damage during the pandemic and who most need financial help. I do not believe that the upper income earners in Minnesota need a tax refund or cut, and I expect that the vast majority of Minnesotans agree with me on that.
House District 46A
Larry Kraft
Education: Cornell University, B.S. and M.B.A.
Occupation: City council member and podcast co-host
Qualifications: St. Louis Park City Council member at-large since 2020. Founded the MN Cities Climate Caucus in 2021. Organized 16 cities from across Minnesota in January to jointly declare a climate emergency. Led the nonprofit iMatter 2014-19. Mentored the St. Louis Park High School students who initiated St. Louis Park’s climate action plan, the most aggressive city plan in Minnesota. Twenty-five years of high-tech business and leadership experience. Husband, father to two teenagers and former Little League coach
Contact info: www.larrykraftslp.org
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Addressing climate change is what inspires me to be involved in public service. If we don’t get climate policy right, it will continue to make every other issue worse.
Climate change is also a tremendous opportunity to generate good jobs, clean our water and air, improve our health and restore our relationship with the natural world. Because the impacts of climate change fall disproportionately on the least advantaged among us, climate investments also must address the inequalities caused by the fossil fuel economy.
Strong public schools are the bedrock of our community and economy. Every Minnesota child deserves high-quality public education, regardless of who they are and where they come from. I see two gaps on which I want to focus: the racial achievement gap and an overall funding gap. Our funding of public schools has not kept pace with inflation. Just since 2003, the gap is at least $750 million – not even taking into account several unfunded mandates that make the gap far worse.
My approach is one of listening, asking lots of questions, gathering input from all stakeholders and working to build consensus.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
For me, it all starts with listening with the intent to understand and a willingness to learn. Showing this kind of respect is a way to build a relationship where open communication can happen. With this foundation, it’s much easier to find a resolution that is acceptable to all involved.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The surplus is a unique opportunity to improve the lives of Minnesotans with targeted, one-time investments that spark transformational change, and long-term investments in areas that have been under-resourced. Some of my priorities would be:
• Providing matching state money that unlocks billions of federal dollars for climate change and infrastructure investments from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.
• Fully funding public education.
• A comprehensive approach to public safety, including sufficient funding for police, as well as gun violence prevention, social services, mental health care and housing for low-income people.
• I’m also open to ways of alleviating near-term stresses on family budgets impacted by inflation and an ever-changing economy.
House District 46B
Cheryl Youakim
Education: B.A. in journalism and M.A. in public administration
Occupation: Legislator and education paraprofessional
Qualifications: Eight years as a state representative in House District 46B, former Hopkins City Council member and E-12 policy advocacy work, among other public service experience
Contact info: cherylyouakim.com
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
As the current House Property Tax Chair, I was proud of our bipartisan package of historic tax cuts that were unfortunately left on the table at the end of session. I will continue to push to get them across the finish line as well as investments in increasing our childcare tax credit and working family credit. I will also focus on legislation for our schools including funding the special education cross-subsidy, full-service community schools program, and indexing the per pupil formula to inflation.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Historically, we have had a divided legislature in Minnesota, making it even more essential to work with those of differing political viewpoints. There are many bills I have carried that are bipartisan, and I have developed relationships across the aisle to get them done. One that I am the most proud of is the Hometown Heroes Act, which is a $4 million dollar-a year package to support our firefighters who face cancer and cardiac issues in much higher rates than Minnesotans in other careers. The Hometown Heroes program is part of the MNFire Initiative that provides funds for cardiac training, mental health supports and critical care insurance for our fire fighters across the state.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I supported the leadership agreement last session to spend one-third of the forecasted surplus on tax cuts, one-third on investments, and one-third for the rainy-day fund. While we do not know what the November 2022 and February 2023 forecast will bring, I would support a similar structure. We need to make sure we are making investments in our future workforce and economy as well as making sure our tax system works for everyone, not just a few. One of the bigger investments we should make is in our E-12 public education systems. Not only is it constitutionally required, it provides an educated workforce that will provide stability in our future.
