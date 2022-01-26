The Senate District 33 caucuses for the Republican Party (GOP) and Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1. While the GOP caucuses are set to take place in person, DFL leadership for the senate district have decided to conduct contactless precinct caucuses due to COVID-19.
District 33 includes Corcoran, part of Chanhassen, Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenfield, Greenwood, Independence, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Minnetrista, Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius, Tonka Bay and Wayzata.
Precinct caucuses are meetings run by Minnesota’s political parties. They typically are the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates and set goals and values called party platforms.
Participants must be eligible to vote in the next general election and live in the precinct. They also must generally agree with the principles of the political party hosting the caucus. The Minnesota Secretary of State website, sos.state.mn.us, contains a precinct finder.
The Senate District 33 GOP caucuses will be held in person at 7 p.m. at various locations around the district.
The Senate District 33 DFL contactless precinct caucus can be done by completion of non-attendee forms (tiny.cc/absentee2022). These forms can be submitted by e-mail, post or dropped at the original three caucus sites from 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. Forms must be received by 9 p.m.
The form drop-off locations for Senate District 33 DFL non-attendee caucuses are Mound Westonka High School at 5905 Sunnyfield Road in Minnetrista, Minnetonka West Middle School at 6421 Hazeltine Boulevard in Excelsior and Orono High School at 795 Old Crystal Bay Road North in Long Lake.
For more information on the DFL caucuses, visit dflsd33.org.
