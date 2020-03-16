U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) announced that she has nominated two local students for admission to U.S. Service Academies. The two are Grace Treanor, nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Melinda Zhang, nominated to the U.S. Military Academy.
If chosen for an appointment by the academy, the Plymouth residents and Wayzata High students would join their academy’s class of 2024 and enter this summer.
“I am very pleased to nominate Grace Treanor to the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Melinda Zhang to the U.S. Military Academy,” Smith said. “Each year, I nominate several talented young Minnesotans to our nation’s military academies because of their strong character, academic and athletic achievements, and demonstrated leadership ability. I have no doubt that they have the ability to excel at our U.S. Service Academies and become a successful future leader in our nation’s military.”
Treanor is a member of the diving team and captain of the women’s gymnastics team in 2019-2020. She is a member of Student Government and the National Honor Society.
Zhang is a member of the swim and dive team and the National Honor Society.
Each year, Smith nominates qualified young Minnesotans to the U.S. Service Academies, including the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The individual service academies make the final admission decisions and begin notifying nominees of their status in February.
