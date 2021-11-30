For his work on securing passage of the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program, which will help 20,000 firefighters and their families, Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) was recently presented with a Distinguished Service award by the Minnesota Professional Firefighters Association.
“I am honored to receive this award from Minnesota’s firefighters, and thank them for their continued service and bravery across our state,” said Cwodzinski. “The Hometown Heroes Assistance Program was essential to ensuring our firefighters are able to receive the health care they need for the hazards they face on the job, and I’m proud to have played a small part in getting it done.”
The Hometown Heroes Assistance Program provides a statewide “Critical Care” policy for all Minnesota firefighters which covers diagnoses of cancer or cardiac issues. Coverage amount is $20,000 per diagnosis.
It also created a MnFIRE Assistance Program for all Minnesota firefighters targeting emotional trauma issues unique to the fire service, and ensures additional support for firefighters who remain in need beyond initial treatment sessions. It also provides free MnFIRE training to educate firefighters on the issues of cancer, cardia, and emotional trauma.
