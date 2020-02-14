State Senator Paul Anderson (R-Plymouth) has announced he will not seek re-election this November.
Anderson has represented the district, which includes Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland, since 2017.
He issued this statement:
“Serving the interests of others has been a calling, honor, and labor of love my entire professional life, and a tremendous blessing these last three years representing the wonderful people of Senate District 44,” he said.
“Working together, we have advanced Minnesota’s interests by protecting taxpayers, while improving schools, higher education, health care, public safety, transportation, and more. However, after nearly two decades of public service, my personal and professional life require greater attention than serving in the legislature and a demanding year of campaigning currently allows.”
After the completion of his term, Anderson said he will focus greater attention on his professional goals, while continuing to serve others in the community and state more broadly.
“I am particularly grateful to all who have supported me on this journey - especially my wife, Jamie, and our two incredible daughters,” he said. Together, we look forward to the next chapter.”
Anderson is chair of the Minnesota Senate Higher Education Committee which addresses funding and policy issues, including the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State Systems, and the funding and administration of the Minnesota State Grant Program. He also serves on the Senate’s E-12 Education and Taxes committees.
