Sen. Ron Latz urged fellow lawmakers to approach a budget forecast released Feb. 26 with caution.
Minnesota Management and Budget increased the forecast for a state budgetary surplus to $1.53 billion, up $181 million from a forecast last November.
Some legislators have responded by calling for tax cuts or new spending. However, the forecast includes inflation in many revenue categories and does not include inflation for spending.
Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) also indicated that the economy could slow its growth.
“The outlook for Minnesota is stable, and this is encouraging,” Latz said in the statement. “However, there is still a slowdown remaining in the forecast. We need to be cautious with this.”
While some funds in the forecast will be available for the two-year budget the Legislature will set next year, Latz said that “after accounting for inflation to maintain current service levels into the next biennium, there is little room for additional spending now. We need to be careful to balance any new spending with new revenue in order to protect our economy and the quality of life in Minnesota from any future instability.”
He suggested some of the funds in the forecast may not come in as predicted.
“The loss of any revenue going forward will impact ongoing investments in areas such as health care, education, or transportation,” Latz wrote. “This budget forecast is simply one-time money that needs to be distributed with caution, while still caring for Minnesotans who look to us to be fiscally responsible.”
Latz represents Senate District 46, which includes all or parts of St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Golden Valley, Medicine Lake and Plymouth.
