Sen. Ron Latz , DFL-St. Louis Park, announced his intention to run for re-election to the Minnesota Senate.
Latz represents Senate District 46. Along with St. Louis Park, the district includes Hopkins, Medicine Lake, and parts of Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Latz’s has served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee and as the minority lead on the committee for the DFL Party.
“It’s been my mission in the Senate to make Minnesota a more inclusive state by passing particularly progressive policies,” Latz said.
He pointed to reductions in low-level drug crimes, legislation relating to the Southwest Light Rail Transit line, the Child Victims Act and changes to the state’s criminal sexual conduct laws.
He also highlighted policy goals left to pursue.
We need to take aggressive steps to combat climate change and as the lead author of two gun violence prevention measures, I will continue to advocate for the safety of our children and families,” Latz said. “While my DFL colleagues and I have for years emphasized the need to better support affordable housing, to make healthcare more affordable and to ensure that paid family leave is accessible for all, COVID-19 has only further highlighted the need to do just that. During this time of economic stress and this very real pandemic, I remain steadfast in my attempt to make these progressive agenda items a reality during the 2022 and 2023 legislative sessions.”
Latz has served in the Senate since 2007 and he served in the Minnesota House from 2003 to 2007. He has been the DFL-endorsed candidate since his first campaign for the House after serving nine years on the St. Louis Park City Council.
Latz resides in St. Louis Park with his wife and three children. He is a graduate of Hopkins High School. He runs his own law firm in the West End area of St. Louis Park.
His campaign site, outlining his policy goals, is accessible at ronlatz.org.
The current representative of House District 46A, Rep. Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, has announced he does not plan to run for re-election. Instead, he has announced he will run for Hennepin County Attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.